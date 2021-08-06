India at Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Women's hockey team misses bronze; wrestler Bajrang Punia loses in semis - Highlights

India failed to bag any medal on Friday (Day 14) of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, however, the Indian women's hockey team made every Indian proud and teary-eyed by putting up a brave fight against Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off.

The Rani Rampal-led side, however, did manage to record its best ever finish at the Olympics. The team had already created history and surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of for the first time. But the maiden Olympic medal remained out of bounds as world no.4 Great Britain, who were gold-winners in the 2016 Rio Games, came out on top in the pulsating encounter.

India scored three goals in a span of five minutes through Gurjit Kaur (25th, 26th minutes) and Vandana Katariya (29th) to stun Great Britain. But the Britishers found the net four times through Elena Rayer (16th), Sarah Robertson (24th), skipper Hollie Pearne-Webb (35th) and Grace Baldson (48th) to emerge winners.