India At Paris Paralympics Day 1 Schedule: Aruna Tanwar & Sheetal Devi In Action Among Several Other Athletes

Aruna Tanwar and Sheetal Devi. | (Credits: Twitter)

After the 2024 Olympics extravaganza, the stage is now set for the Paralympics to kick off in the French Capital that is Paris. The opening ceremony of the Paralympics was an extravaganza in itself as artists like Christine and the Queens and Lucky Love captured the attention of the fans. Like the Olympics, the opening ceremony of the Paralympics also took place outside the stadium.

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil and Shotput athlete Bhagyashree Jadhav were the flag bearers for India during the opening ceremony. As far as India is concerned, a record 84 athletes will make an appearance across 12 disciplines as the contingent targets as many medals as possible. The Stade de France, one of the prominent venues for the Olympics, will stage the athletics, while La Defense Arena will host the Olympics, and the wheelchair Tennis will be Roland Garros.

The scenic Chateau de Versailles gardens will be for the Para-equestrian. The River Seine, one of the backdrops of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics' opening ceremony is where the Para-triathletes will compete. The likes of Antil, Avani Lekhara, and Bhavina Patel will be most under focus.

Schedule of Paris Paralympics India Day 1:

12 PM IST – Para Badminton – Nitesh Kumar/Murugesan Thulasimathi vs Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj/Palak Kohli in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage

12:40 PM IST – Para Badminton – Sivarajan Solaimalai/SIVAN Nithya Sre Sumathy vs Miles Krajewski/Jayci Simon (USA) in Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Play Stage

2 PM IST – Para Badminton – Mandeep Kaur vs Mariam Eniola Bolaji (Nigeria) in Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

2 PM IST – Para Badminton – Manasi Joshi vs Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh (Indonesia) in Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

2:40 PM IST – Para Badminton – Sukant Kadam vs Mhd Amin Burhanuddin (Malaysia) in Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage2:34 PM IST – Para Taekwondo – Aruna Tanwar vs Nurcihan Ekinci (Turkey) in Women K44 -47kg Round of 16

3:20 PM IST – Para Badminton – Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Hikmat Ramdani (Indonesia) in Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage

3:20 PM IST – Para Badminton – Tarun vs Rogerio Junior Xavier de Oliveira (Brazil) in Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage

4 PM IST – Para Badminton – Nitesh Kumar vs Manoj Sarkar in Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

4:25 PM IST – Para Cycling Track – Jyoti Gaderiya in Women’s C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

4:30 PM IST – Para Archery – Sheetal Devi, Sarita in Women’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round

4:30 PM IST – Para Archery – Harvinder Singh in Men’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round

4:40 PM IST – Para Badminton – Palak Kohli vs Milena Surreau (France) in Women’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage

5:20 PM IST – Para Badminton – Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Rosa Efomo de Marco (Italy) in Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage

7:30 PM IST – Para Badminton – Manisha Ramadass vs Maud Lefort (France) in Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage

7:30 PM IST – Para Badminton – Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Subhan (Indonesia) in Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage

7:30 PM IST – Para Badminton – Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Jayci Simon (USA) in Women’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage

8:30 PM IST – Para Archery – Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami in Men’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round

8:30 PM IST – Para Archery – Pooja in Women’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking