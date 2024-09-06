India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 9 Schedule: Praveen Kumar To Battle For Gold As India Look To Boost Medal Tally With Five Medal Matches

Image: X

Kapil Parmar added to India's medal tally by picking up a bronze medal in Men-60kg J1 on Thursday at the Paris Paralympics. Despite the near hits and misses on Day 8, India's medal tally has reached 25. Day 9 will allow India to increase the number of medal count with matches taking place in javelin throw, high jump, shot put and powerlifting.

The first medal match for India on Friday at Paris Paralympics 2024 will be that of Dipesh Kumar who will be looking to follow the footsteps of Sumit Antil, and try to defend his title in the Men’s Javelin Throw F54 final. Praveen Kumar will compete in the Men’s High Jump T64 final.

Other Indian athletes in medal matches will be Kasthuri Rajamani (Powerlifting Women’s 67kg final), Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary (Women’s Javelin Throw F46 final), and Soman Rana and Hokato Hotozhe Sema (Men’s Shot Put F57 final).

Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 9 Schedule:

1:30 PM: Para-canoeing — Yash Kumar — Men’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 Heats

1:38 PM: Para-athletics — Simran Sharma — Women’s 200m T12 Round 1

1:50 PM: Para canoeing — Prachi Yadav — Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Heats

2:07 PM: Para-athletics — Dipesh Kumar — Men’s Javelin Throw F54 Final

2:50 PM: Para-athletics — Dilip Gavit — Men’s 400m T47 Round 1

2:55 PM: Para-canoeing — Pooja Ojha — Women’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 Heats

3:21 PM: Para-athletics — Praveen Kumar — Men’s High Jump T64 Final

8:30 PM: Para-powerlifting — Kasthuri Rajamani — Women’s 67kg Final

10:30 PM: Para-athletics — Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary — Women’s Javelin Throw F46 Final

10:34 PM: Para-athletics — Soman Rana, Hokato Hotozhe Sema — Men’s Shot Put F57 Final

11:12 PM: Para-athletics — Simran Sharma Women’s 200m T12 Semifinal (If qualified)