India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6 Live: Avani Lekhara, Mariyappan Thangavelu In Action, Medals On Offer In Athletics And Archery

1:09 PM: Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal have begun their qualification round in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 shooting event

Preview:

India had a record breaking day on Monday at Paris Paralympics 2024 where they won eight medals. Shuttler Kumar Nitesh and javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinched gold medals as India remained on course to eclipse the record-breaking medal haul of 19 that achieved in Tokyo four years back.

After Monday's performance India moved to 15th place in the overall standings, with a total of 15 medals, including 3 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze.

The day 6 will see another chance for Indian athletes to add to the medals tally. From shooting to athletics to archery, a bunch of events are lined up where the athletes and clinch more medals.