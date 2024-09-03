 India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6 Live: Avani Lekhara, Mariyappan Thangavelu In Action, Medals On Offer In Athletics And Archery
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6 Live: Avani Lekhara, Mariyappan Thangavelu In Action, Medals On Offer In Athletics And Archery

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6 Live: Avani Lekhara, Mariyappan Thangavelu In Action, Medals On Offer In Athletics And Archery

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Image: x

1:09 PM: Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal have begun their qualification round in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 shooting event

Preview:

India had a record breaking day on Monday at Paris Paralympics 2024 where they won eight medals. Shuttler Kumar Nitesh and javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinched gold medals as India remained on course to eclipse the record-breaking medal haul of 19 that achieved in Tokyo four years back.

After Monday's performance India moved to 15th place in the overall standings, with a total of 15 medals, including 3 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze.

FPJ Shorts
Zomato Shares Rebound After GST Penalty Notice
Zomato Shares Rebound After GST Penalty Notice
Sion Hospital Hit-And-Run Case: Accused Dr Dere Lied To Authorities On Woman's Death After Running Over Her, Reveals Mumbai Police Chargesheet
Sion Hospital Hit-And-Run Case: Accused Dr Dere Lied To Authorities On Woman's Death After Running Over Her, Reveals Mumbai Police Chargesheet
Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'
Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'

The day 6 will see another chance for Indian athletes to add to the medals tally. From shooting to athletics to archery, a bunch of events are lined up where the athletes and clinch more medals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6 Live: Avani Lekhara, Mariyappan Thangavelu In Action, Medals...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6 Live: Avani Lekhara, Mariyappan Thangavelu In Action, Medals...

WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre Sends CM Punk To Hospital, Shatters Bracelet And Forces It Down His Throat;...

WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre Sends CM Punk To Hospital, Shatters Bracelet And Forces It Down His Throat;...

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sumit Antil Defends Gold Medal After Taking Pain Killers For Back Injury;...

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sumit Antil Defends Gold Medal After Taking Pain Killers For Back Injury;...

Paris 2024 Paralympics Medals Table: Where Does India Stand After Gold Medals From Nitesh Kumar And...

Paris 2024 Paralympics Medals Table: Where Does India Stand After Gold Medals From Nitesh Kumar And...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6 Schedule: Avani Lekhara Eyes Second Gold, Chance For Indian...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6 Schedule: Avani Lekhara Eyes Second Gold, Chance For Indian...