India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live: Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sivan In Action Mixed Doubles SH6 Badminton Event

Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sivan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Updates:

12:40 pm: Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sivan face Jayci Simon and Miles Krajewski in SH6 mixed doubles para badminton category.

12:36 pm: Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar beat Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj and Palak Kohli in straight games 21-14 and 21-17.

12:00 pm: Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar face Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj and Palak Kohli in mixed doubles para badminton.

Preview:

The Paralympics edition of 2024 will kick off in the French Capital that is Paris as the stage has been set for the same. The opening ceremony of the Paralympics couldn't have spelt a better beginning for the multi-nation event as the best para athletes from multiple nations will vie for the medals, as it happened in the Olympics.

A record 84 athletes will partake from India across 12 disciplines and the event itself brings with it promises of medals. Devendra Jhajharia, who is now the President of the Paralympic Committee of India, had said in a video message:

"Our 84-member team has come here with great enthusiasm. As the president of the Paralympic Committee, I want to tell you that we are going to create history in this tournament. We will win more medals than we ever have in the history of the Paralympics. When we repeatedly say that we will win more than 25 medals and that we will be in the medal tally of the top 20 countries, it is because our preparation is excellent, whether it be athletics, badminton or archery."

Paralympic Games are on ! 🔥 https://t.co/Vl7wZtzlqz — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 28, 2024

India had won 19 medals in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 and will be looking to surpass that tally this year.