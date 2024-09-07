 India At Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 10 Schedule: Navdeep Singh Eyes 4th Medal In Javelin Throw, Canoe Sprint Athletes In Action
India At Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 10 Schedule: Navdeep Singh Eyes 4th Medal In Javelin Throw, Canoe Sprint Athletes In Action

India have extended their medals tally in the Paris 2024 Paralympics to 27.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Prachi Yadav and Navdeep Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

With India extending their medals tally to a jaw-dropping 27 in the Paris 2024 Paralympics, the athletes will inevitably look to add more to the count in the remaining few games of the multi-nation event. Although India missed out on the opportunity for medals on Friday (September 7, 2024), Praveen Kumar and Hokato Hotozhe Sema gave fans a reason to cheer.

Praveen Kumar struck India's sixth gold in the Men's High Jump event, while Sema snared a late bronze in the Shot Put category. Day 10 of the event presents further opportunities for the likes of Yash Kumar (Men's Canoe Sprint semi-final), Prachi Yadav (Women's Canoe Sprint semi-final), Navdeep Singh (Men's Javelin throw F41), and Simran Sharma (Women's 100m T12) to add further medals to India's tally.

Navdeep Singh has the opportunity to join the likes of Sumit Antil, Sundar Singh Gurjar, and Ajeet Singh to win a medal in the Javelin throw category.

India's schedule for Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 10:

13:00 - Para Cycling Road (Men's C1-3 Road Race - Final): Arshad Shaik

13:05 - Para Cycling Road (Women's C1-3 Road Race - Final): Jyoti Gaderiya

13:30 - Para Canoe (Men's Kayak Single 200m - KL1 - Semifinals): Yash Kumar

13:00 - Para Swimming (Men's 50m Butterfly - S7 - Heats): Suyash Narayan Jadhav

13:58 - Para Canoe (Women's Va'a Single 200m - VL2 - Semifinals): Prachi Yadav

22:30 Men's Javelin Throw - F41: Navdeep

23:04 Women's 200m - T12: Simran

00:30 Men's 400m - T47: Dilip Mahadu Gavit

