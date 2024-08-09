India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 14 Live: Indian Women's Relay Race Team Finishes Last

Aman Sehrawat. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

2:49 pm: Indian women's team of Jyothika Sri Dandi, Poovamma Raju, Vithya Ramraj, and Subha Venkatesan finished last in 4x400m Relay Race Heat 2.

2:02 pm: Women's 4x400m Relay Race to get underway.

12:35: Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok start the Women's strokeplay Round 3.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat gives India massive hope of adding to their medal tally in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday (August 9th, 2024). Wrestler Aman Sehrawat will compete for bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 57 KG contest on Friday against Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz.

Sehrawat had defeated Vladimir Igorov and Zelimkhan Abakaov, but lost to Rei Higuchi, losing the chance to win gold in the Olympics. However, the 21-year-old still has the opportunity to win India's first bronze in wrestling in this edition.

With the event at its fag end, the other games on Friday are Golf, men's and women's 4 x 400m relay race. India's medals tally is currently 5 as they managed to add a couple more as Neeraj Chopra won silver and the Indian men's hockey team won bronze.