 India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 9: Lakshya Sen Massively In Focus, Men's Hockey Team Faces Stiff Test Against Great Britain
India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 9: Lakshya Sen Massively In Focus, Men's Hockey Team Faces Stiff Test Against Great Britain

Lakshya Sen will be eyeing a final spot in the Men's Badminton Singles event semi-final on Sunday.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
article-image

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will be massively on focus as he takes on Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semi-final of the men's Badminton singles in the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday (August 4th, 2024). The 22-year-old sealed his place in the semi-final of the category by defeating Chou Tien-chen despite losing the first game of the match and became the first male Badminton player to reach an Olympic semi-final.

article-image

The Indian men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, are flying high after securing a historic win over Australia with a 3-2 scoreline. However, the Men in Blue face a stiff test as they will face Great Britain in the quarter-final. Among Boxing, Lovlina Borgohain will face Li Qian in the quarterfinals of the women's 75 KG category.

The Men's 25m Air Pistol qualification stages will also take place on Sunday, while events like sailing, women's steeplechase heat, and men's Long jump are also scheduled to be held.

India Day 9 Schedule:

ShootingMen’s 25m Air Pistol Qualification Stage 1: Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu - 12:30 PM

Men’s 25m Air Pistol Qualification Stage 2: Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu - 4:30 PM

Skeet Women’s Qualification Day 2: Maheshwari Dhillon and Raiza Dhillon - 1:00 PM

Golf: Men’s Individual Stroke Play Day 4: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar - 12:30 PM

Hockey Men’s: Quarterfinals: India vs Great Britain: 1:30 PM

Athletics: Women’s Steeplechase Heat 1: Parul Chaudhary - 1:35 PM

Men’s Long Jump Qualification: Jeswin Aldrin - 2:30 PM

Boxing: Women’s 75kg Quarterfinals: Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian - 3:00 PM

Badminton: Men’s Semifinal: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen - 3:30 PM

Sailing: Men's Dinghy Race 7 & 8: Vishnu Saravanan - 3:35 PM

Women’s Dinghy Race 7 & 8: Nethra Kumanan - 6:05 PM

