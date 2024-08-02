India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7: Manu Bhaker Sets Her Eyes On Third Successive Medal; Men's Hockey Aims To Bounce Back From Defeat

India bagged another medal as Swapnil Kusale clinched the historic bronze medal in the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions on Day 6 of the Paris Olympics 2024. However, India had suffered setbacks as many medal hopefuls, including badminton star PV Sindhu, doubles duo of Satiwiksairah Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Boxer Nikhat Zareen, women's rifle shooters Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgi have been knocked out of respective sporting events.

Despite the setback, India is still in contention to win more medals as Manu Bhaker will return to action for a third successive Olympic medal when she features in the women's 25m air pistol qualification round on Day 7 of the ongoing Summer Games in France Capital.

India men's hockey will be look to bounce from defeat against Belgium when they take on Australia in their final group stage match. In Archery, Ankita Bhagat and Dhiraj Bommadevara will team up in the mixed team event.

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will feature in round 2 of the golf men's individual. In badminton, Lakshya Sen will look to keep India's medal hopes alive when he will take on Chou Tien-Chen in the men's singles quarterfinals.

India's track and field campaign will kick off with Parul Chaudhary and Ankita featuring the round 1 of the women's 5000m race. Tajinder Toor will feature in the men's shotput qualification round.

India Day 7 Schedule at Paris Olympics

Shooting

Women’s 25m Air Pistol Precision Round: Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh - 12:30 PM IST

Women’s 25m Air Pistol Rapid Fire Round: Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh: 3:30 PM IST

Men’s Skeet Qualification: Anantjeet Naruka: 1:00 PM IST

Golf

Men’s Individual Round 2: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar - 12:30 PM IST

Archery

Mixed Team (All-Rounds): Ankita Bhagat and Dhiraj Bommadevara - 1:20 PM IST Onwards

Judo

Women’s 78 kg (All-Rounds): Tulika Mann - 1:30 PM IST Onwards

Rowing

Men’s Singles Sculls (Final D): Balraj Panwar - 2:30 PM IST

Sailing

Women’s Dinghy (Race 3 and 4): Nethra Kumanan - 3:45 PM IST

Men’s Dinghy (Race 3 and 4): Vishnu Saravanan - 7:05 PM IST

Hockey

India vs Australia (Group Stage): India vs Australia - 4:45 PM IST

Badminton

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-Chen - 6:30 PM IST

Athletics

Women’s 5000m Round 1: Parul Chaudhary and Ankita - 9:40 PM IST

Men’s Shotput Qualification: Tajinder Toor - 11:40 PM IST