India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Ankita Bhagat & Dhiraj Bommadevara Enter Quarterfinals Of Archery Mixed Team Event

Live Updates

1:31 PM: Ankita Bhagat and Dhiraj Bommadevara qualiied for the quarterfinals with a 5-1 win over Indonesia pair of Arif Pangestu and Diananda Choirunisa in Archery mixed team round of 16.

Preview:

After winning two bronze medals each in women's and mixed team 10m air pistol events, Manu Bhaker will look to clinch third medal as she is set to take part in the 25m air pistol qualification round.

Lakshya Sen remains the only medal hopes for India in badminton as PV Sindhu, doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy have been knocked out of the respective events. In hockey, India men's hockey will be aiming to make a strong comeback from the defeat against Belgium when they take on Australia in their final group stage match.

The mixed team pair of Ankita Bhagat and Dhiraj Bommadevara remains the only medal hope for India in Archery as they take on Indonesian pair in the round of 16.

India's track and field campaign will kick off with Parul Chaudhary and Ankita featuring the round 1 of the women's 5000m race. Tajinder Toor will feature in the men's shotput qualification round.