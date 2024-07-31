India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 5: Manika Batra Eyes Another History; Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh & Swapnil Kusale Hope To Increase Country's Medal Tally

India's medal tally has increased to two after Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh teamed up to win a historic bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The badminton doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankidreddy and Chirag Shetty qualified for the quarterfinals as they remained in unbeaten in the group stage, while Indian men's hockey has advanced to quarterfinals with a win over Ireland in the group stage.

On Day 5 of India's campaign at the ongoing edition of the Summer Games, Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh & Swapnil Kusale will begin the proceeding as they will be featuring in the men's 50m rifle 3 position qualification. India will be hoping for the third medal to their tally, continuing their impressive performance in shooting events.

Manika Batra will look to script another history with the quarterfinal berth when she takes on Zhu)/M Hirano in the Table Tennis women's singles round of 16. In badminton, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will look to qualify for the pre-quarters. Sen will be playing his extra match after his first Olympic win against Gautamela's Kevin Cordon was deleted after latter withdrew from the games due to injury.

🇮🇳❤️ 𝗗𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲, 𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲! A picture that needs to be framed for ages.



👉 𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 @sportwalkmedia 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗹𝘆𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰!… pic.twitter.com/Z6FvvtgcM8 — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) July 30, 2024

In archery, Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Singh will be in action for the round of 32 of the individual recurve events. The veteran archers will look to keep India's medal hopes alive in the sport by qualifying in the next round of the tournament.

Equestrian Anush Agarwalla will be feature in Dressage individual. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgahain will be aiming for successive Olympic medal as she will begin her again in Women's 75 kg round of 16. Nishant Dev will be in action for the round of 16 of Men's 71 kg category.

India's Day 5 schedule at Paris 2024 Olympics

Shooting:

Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: Aishwary Pratap Singh & Swapnil Kusale - 12:30 PM

Women’s Trap Qualification: Shreyasi Singh & Rajeshwari Kumari - 12:30 PM

Women’s Trap Final (If qualified) - 7:00 PM

Badminton (Group Stage)

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba - 12:50 PM

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen vs Jonathan Cristie - 1:40 PM

Men's Singles: HS Prannoy vs. Phat Le Duc - 9:30 PM

Equestrian

Dressage Individual: Anush Agarwalla - 1:30 PM

🗓 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲! As we move on to day 5 of #Paris2024, here are some key events lined up for tomorrow 👇



🤩 Aishwary Pratap Singh & Swapnil Kusale have a good chance to qualify for the final in the Men's 50m Rifle 3… pic.twitter.com/et5BZoW3SY — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) July 30, 2024

Table Tennis

Women’s Singles Round Of 32: Sreeja Akula vs Jiang Zeng - 2:30 PM

Women’s Singles Round Of 16: Manika Batra vs TBD - 8:30 PM

Archery

Women’s Individual Round Of 32: Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat - 3:55 PM

Women’s Individual Round Of 16: Deepika Kumari (should win R32 win) - 4:35 PM

Men’s Individual Round Of 32: Tarundeep Singh vs Tom Hall - 9:15 PM

Men’s Individual Round Of 16: Tarundeep Singh (should win R32 win): 10:08 PM

Boxing

Women’s 75kg Round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad - 3.50 PM

Men’s 71kg Round of 16: Nishant Dev vs Jose Tenorio - 12.35 AM