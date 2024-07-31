India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 5: Manika Batra Eyes Another History; Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh & Swapnil Kusale Hope To Increase Country's Medal Tally

India's medal tally has increased to two after Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh teamed up to win a historic bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
The badminton doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankidreddy and Chirag Shetty qualified for the quarterfinals as they remained in unbeaten in the group stage, while Indian men's hockey has advanced to quarterfinals with a win over Ireland in the group stage.
On Day 5 of India's campaign at the ongoing edition of the Summer Games, Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh & Swapnil Kusale will begin the proceeding as they will be featuring in the men's 50m rifle 3 position qualification. India will be hoping for the third medal to their tally, continuing their impressive performance in shooting events.
Manika Batra will look to script another history with the quarterfinal berth when she takes on Zhu)/M Hirano in the Table Tennis women's singles round of 16. In badminton, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will look to qualify for the pre-quarters. Sen will be playing his extra match after his first Olympic win against Gautamela's Kevin Cordon was deleted after latter withdrew from the games due to injury.
In archery, Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Singh will be in action for the round of 32 of the individual recurve events. The veteran archers will look to keep India's medal hopes alive in the sport by qualifying in the next round of the tournament.
Equestrian Anush Agarwalla will be feature in Dressage individual. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgahain will be aiming for successive Olympic medal as she will begin her again in Women's 75 kg round of 16. Nishant Dev will be in action for the round of 16 of Men's 71 kg category.
India's Day 5 schedule at Paris 2024 Olympics
Shooting:
Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: Aishwary Pratap Singh & Swapnil Kusale - 12:30 PM
Women’s Trap Qualification: Shreyasi Singh & Rajeshwari Kumari - 12:30 PM
Women’s Trap Final (If qualified) - 7:00 PM
Badminton (Group Stage)
Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba - 12:50 PM
Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen vs Jonathan Cristie - 1:40 PM
Men's Singles: HS Prannoy vs. Phat Le Duc - 9:30 PM
Equestrian
Dressage Individual: Anush Agarwalla - 1:30 PM
Table Tennis
Women’s Singles Round Of 32: Sreeja Akula vs Jiang Zeng - 2:30 PM
Women’s Singles Round Of 16: Manika Batra vs TBD - 8:30 PM
Archery
Women’s Individual Round Of 32: Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat - 3:55 PM
Women’s Individual Round Of 16: Deepika Kumari (should win R32 win) - 4:35 PM
Men’s Individual Round Of 32: Tarundeep Singh vs Tom Hall - 9:15 PM
Men’s Individual Round Of 16: Tarundeep Singh (should win R32 win): 10:08 PM
Boxing
Women’s 75kg Round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad - 3.50 PM
Men’s 71kg Round of 16: Nishant Dev vs Jose Tenorio - 12.35 AM