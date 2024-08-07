India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 12: Vinesh Phogat & Avinesh Sable To Fight For Gold, Mirabai Chanu To Be In Action

Indian grapper Vinesh Phogat grabbed the headlines with her historic qualification to the final of the women's wrestling on day 11 of India's campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Amid Vinesh's scripting history, India men's hockey brought disappointment after losing to Germany in the semifnal. However, the Men in Blue's medal hope is still alive when they take on Spain in the bronze medal match.

After mixed day 11, the focus will be shifted to Day 12, where Vinesh Phogat will be back in action for the gold medal match against Tokyo Olympics Bronze medalist Sarah Hildebrandt. Runner Avinash Sable will be too aiming for his maiden Olympic when he takes the track in the men's 3000m steeplechase final.

Apart from Sable, Suraj Panwar & Priyanka Goswami (mixed team marathon), Annu Rani (women's javelin throw qualification), Sarvesh Kushare (men's high qualification), Praveen Chithravel (men's triple jump qualification) and Jyothi Yaraji (women's 400m hurdle heats) in their respective athletic's events.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in action as she is set to feature in the women's 49kg weightlifting event. Chanu clinched the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Antim Panghal will begin her campaign as he will be featuring in the women's 53kg pre-quarters.

The women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula will aim to qualify for the semifinal when they take on Germany in the quarterfinals.

India's Day 12 Schedule

Athletics

Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed: Suraj Panwar & Priyanka Goswami - 11 AM

Men's High Qualification: Sarvesh Kushare - 1:35 PM

Women's 100m Hurdle Heat 4: Jyothi Yarraji - 1:45 PM

Women's Javelin Throw Qualification: Annu Rani - 1:55 PM

Men's Triple Jump Qualification: Praveen Chithravel - 10:45 PM

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable - 1:15 AM

Golf

Women's Individual Stroke Play: Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok - 12:30 PM

Table Tennis

Women's Team Event Quarterfinal: Manika Batra, Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula - 1:30 PM

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 53kg Pre-Quarters: Antim Panghal - 2:30 PM

Women's Freestyle 50kg Gold Medal Match: Vinesh Phogat - 11:25 PM IST

Weightlifting

Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu - 11:00 PM