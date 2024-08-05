India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Live: Lakshya Sen In Focus Again, Athletics And Shooting Contingent Also In Action

Lakshya Sen and Maheshwari Chauhan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Preview:

After an action-packed day 9 of Paris 2024 Olympics, the caravan will move to day 10 as the athletes brace themselves up for new goals to achieve. Lakshya Sen will be the most in focus despite losing the men's Badminton single semi-final to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen on Sunday in straight sets.

The 22-year-old Indian shuttler will face Malaysia's Lee Zi Jia for bronze medal on Monday. With India winning only 3 medals thus far, all three have gone to the shooting contingent. Manu Bhaker has won a record two bronze in women's 10m Air Pistol shooting event and mixed team's Air Pistol event. The 3rd bronze medal for India in this Olympics edition went to Swapnil Kusale in the Men's 50m Rifle 3P.

Among the other events, skeet events, table Tennis, sailing, women's freestyle wrestling are also on the cards. The Athletics will also continue on Monday as Avinash Sable will be in action in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1. Among the Athletics contingent, Kiran Pahal will also be seen in the women's 400 meters round 1.