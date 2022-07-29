India and the existential FIFA crisis hanging over their heads

FIFA | Photo for representation

A dark pall has been cast over the future of Indian football, who have been told by FIFA that they need to get their house in order sooner rather than later.

The existential crisis facing the AIFF (All India Football Federation) revolves around not having a democratically elected body in place, which is far from ideal with a Women’s Under-17 World Cup slated for October.

FIFA has been unambiguous in requesting that the AIFF constitution holds elections at the earliest available opportunity to avert any potential sanctions, such as a ban.

Indeed, the AIFF may have to expedite elections if they want to stage the Women’s World Cup. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who was appearing for the Committee of Administrators stressed that such legal issues have to take their course, even though FIFA had written a letter saying that a new AIFF body would need to be in place by July.

He said: “I don’t think FIFA can believe that it can rush the court and AIFF in taking such decisions.

“Those who have been sitting in power in such bodies promote themselves to international bodies. When SC hauls them up, they write to international organisations.”

In the meantime, there’s no immediate worry concerning the men’s team with all qualification rounds completed for the World Cup later this year in Qatar. However, the AIFF has hurt the women’s chances of staging a World Cup which will set the game back a bit.

But India is not alone in facing the immediate threat of a ban from FIFA. In 2014, Indonesia was barred from competing internationally by FIFA, and so they were unable to qualify for the 2018 World Cup or 2019 Asian Cup.

Unlike some countries in the Asian Federation, a few are thriving, and they have been able to make serious headway in the international game. This can be certainly said of Australia, who is hoping to host the Asian Cup next year, and they will be taking their place at the World Cup.

In the meantime, India still faces a race against time to resolve its current mess. It is hoped that they can salvage things quickly and avoid the fate that was bestowed upon Indonesia. We will just have to wait and see how this episode unfolds.