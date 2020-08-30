India and Russia declared joint Chess Olympiad champions after technical glitch – what exactly happened?

The final of the Chess Olympiad between India and Russia appeared to have been hit by a technical issue because of Cloudflare, the American web-infrastructure and website-security company. Indian and Russia were later declared joint winners.

Two Indian players lost their connection while playing.

What happened at the Chess Olympiad?

A dramatic finish saw India lose out after two its players timed out. The Indian team had Captain Vidit Gujrathi, Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Paggnanandhaa, Pentala Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin and Divya Desmukh.

However, later Chess.com announced that India and Russia would be declared joint-winners.

India’s appeal

GM Srinath Narayanan who made the appeal explained: “The match was going intensely. Nihal and Divya's time were running out and they lost on time. We had made all these efforts. We had made sure there were no issues with internet and electricity. It became clear, it was a global outage. Which also led Cloudflare to crash. I asked Alex (India's arbitrator) if we should lodge an appeal. He told me to wait. I was initially anxious since there was a 15 minute window. We had a brief one para appeal ready. It went down to the FIDE president who decided that it was the most fair decision to declare India-Russia joint champions.”