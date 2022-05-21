India and CSK pacer Deepak Chahar is set to tie the knot with fiance Jaya on June 1

Remember how India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar proposed to his fiance Jaya during an IPL match last year?

It can be revealaed that the couple is set to get married on June 1.

Jaya hails from Delhi and works in a corporate firm.

Chahar was bought back by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping price of Rs 14 crore during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, and he has played a pivotal role throughout his journey with the franchise. However, the right-arm pacer was ruled out for the entire tournament this year after sustaining a back injury that he sustained at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bangalore.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 04:19 PM IST