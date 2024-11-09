India A Gets White Washed! Australia A Seals Series By 2-0; Dhruv Jurel Impress With Bat

Pic Credit: Twitter

Australia A sealed the series by 2-0 after winning the second unofficial test match by 6 wickets at MCG. India A had no answers in front of the hosts as they lacked in every department which raises concerns after this. Dhruv Jurel was the lone warrior impressed with the bat in both innings.

Jurel stood tall yet again scoring consecutive half-centuries after getting bowled out at 229.

KL Rahul failed to impress once again he was able to score just 10 runs in the second innings. Other than Jurel Nitish Reddy added a valiant 38 runs while tailenders Prasidh Krishna jointly scored 29 runs. Against all odds, Jurel added a crucial partnership with Nitish Reddy of 94 runs which boosted visitors' energy. Dhruv Jurel scored 154 runs combining both innings. Ultimately, India A couldn't score big and was wrapped up under 229. Corey Rocchiciolli picked a four-fer while Beau Webster scalped 3 wickets. Australia needed 168 runs to win.

In return hosts had a terrific start while chasing, Australia lost two wickets in quick succession, Prasidh Krishna gave an early breakthrough to the visitors seems like India A could win the match easily, but Sam Kontas from one end stood tall and scored 76 runs. Along with Sam Kontas Beau Webster played a supportive knock of 46 runs. With this performance, Sam Kontas may secure his place in the Australian team ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With this Dhruv Jurel remains at the top to secure his place in the Indian team ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While KL Rahul's form is under scrutiny as he managed to score just 14 runs in both innings. India's performance brings a question mark in front of everyone ahead of the test series which starts from Nov 22.