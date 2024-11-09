 India A Gets White Washed! Australia A Seals Series By 2-0; Dhruv Jurel Impress With Bat
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia A Gets White Washed! Australia A Seals Series By 2-0; Dhruv Jurel Impress With Bat

India A Gets White Washed! Australia A Seals Series By 2-0; Dhruv Jurel Impress With Bat

Questions raised ahead of the Border- Gavaskar Trophy; KL Rahul flops in both innings.

Shreyas DhopeshwarkarUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Pic Credit: Twitter

Australia A sealed the series by 2-0 after winning the second unofficial test match by 6 wickets at MCG. India A had no answers in front of the hosts as they lacked in every department which raises concerns after this. Dhruv Jurel was the lone warrior impressed with the bat in both innings.

Jurel stood tall yet again scoring consecutive half-centuries after getting bowled out at 229.

KL Rahul failed to impress once again he was able to score just 10 runs in the second innings. Other than Jurel Nitish Reddy added a valiant 38 runs while tailenders Prasidh Krishna jointly scored 29 runs. Against all odds, Jurel added a crucial partnership with Nitish Reddy of 94 runs which boosted visitors' energy. Dhruv Jurel scored 154 runs combining both innings. Ultimately, India A couldn't score big and was wrapped up under 229. Corey Rocchiciolli picked a four-fer while Beau Webster scalped 3 wickets. Australia needed 168 runs to win.

In return hosts had a terrific start while chasing, Australia lost two wickets in quick succession, Prasidh Krishna gave an early breakthrough to the visitors seems like India A could win the match easily, but Sam Kontas from one end stood tall and scored 76 runs. Along with Sam Kontas Beau Webster played a supportive knock of 46 runs. With this performance, Sam Kontas may secure his place in the Australian team ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

FPJ Shorts
Tragic! Railway Employee Crushed To Death As Driver Accidentally Reverses Engine At Barauni Junction In Bihar; VIDEO Surfaces
Tragic! Railway Employee Crushed To Death As Driver Accidentally Reverses Engine At Barauni Junction In Bihar; VIDEO Surfaces
Flipkart's Logistics Arm Ekart Sees 5-Fold Surge In Net Loss At ₹1,718 Crore In FY24
Flipkart's Logistics Arm Ekart Sees 5-Fold Surge In Net Loss At ₹1,718 Crore In FY24
'Maine Apne Gold Earrings Beche Rent Pay Karne Ke Liye': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Reveals Life After Show Did NOT Become Easy (Exclusive)
'Maine Apne Gold Earrings Beche Rent Pay Karne Ke Liye': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Reveals Life After Show Did NOT Become Easy (Exclusive)
Farah Khan Reveals Rejecting ₹10 Crore Offer To Cast Producer's Son In Happy New Year: 'What If Shah Rukh Khan Gets To Know...'
Farah Khan Reveals Rejecting ₹10 Crore Offer To Cast Producer's Son In Happy New Year: 'What If Shah Rukh Khan Gets To Know...'

With this Dhruv Jurel remains at the top to secure his place in the Indian team ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While KL Rahul's form is under scrutiny as he managed to score just 14 runs in both innings. India's performance brings a question mark in front of everyone ahead of the test series which starts from Nov 22.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: WWE Star Roman Reigns & UFC Lightweight Champion Alex Pereira Exchange Outfits In Epic...

Video: WWE Star Roman Reigns & UFC Lightweight Champion Alex Pereira Exchange Outfits In Epic...

Shocking! Randy Orton Stretchered Out As WWE Superstar Uses BANNED Move On SmackDown; Video

Shocking! Randy Orton Stretchered Out As WWE Superstar Uses BANNED Move On SmackDown; Video

'Have Had More Failures Than Success In My Career': Sanju Samson Speaks About His Ups and Downs

'Have Had More Failures Than Success In My Career': Sanju Samson Speaks About His Ups and Downs

'What Is This High School?': UFC Champion Jon Jones' Sharp Response After Being Accused Of 'Ducking'...

'What Is This High School?': UFC Champion Jon Jones' Sharp Response After Being Accused Of 'Ducking'...

'Maybe We'll Settle It Today': South African Fan Distraught As He Hoped For T20 World Cup 2024...

'Maybe We'll Settle It Today': South African Fan Distraught As He Hoped For T20 World Cup 2024...