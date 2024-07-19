IND W vs PAK W, Asia Cup Cup 2024: Pakistan Captain Nida Dar Opts To Bat First After Winning The Toss

Harmanpreet Kaur and Nida Dar will captain their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

Toss report:

Pakistan captain Nida Dar won the toss and elected to bat first, citing the wicket as a dry one. Harmanpreet Kaur was unfazed by whatever was on the cards and said India will now look to restrict Pakistan to as low total as possible.

India playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Pakistan playing XI: Sidra Ameen, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Nida Dar(c), Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah.

IND W vs PAK W Preview:

India and Pakistan will face off in what promises to be a blockbuster clash on Friday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. India start as firm favourites and have a strong head-to-head record against the arch-rivals in T20s, winning 11 out of 14 matches. They also hold an overwhelming record when it comes to T20 matches in the Asia Cup, winning 5 out of 6 games.

India's build-up to the Asia Cup was preceded by a drawn T20I series against South Africa on home soil. Pakistan's meanwhile, was a 3-0 whitewash suffered at the hands of England in an away series that ended winless across limited-overs fixtures. Hence, they will face a stern challenge on Friday.