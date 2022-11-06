Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup: India set up semis clash with England after topping Group 2, beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs

Fancied India blanked Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the MCG on Sunday to set up a semifinal clash against England in the T20 World Cup.

India will play England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186 for five in their last Group 2 match.

In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed after making 15, but Rahul carried on to score a 35-ball 51.

Suryakumar then blasted an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls to prop up India. Among India bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful with three wickets.

Brief Scores

India: 186/5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 51, Suryakumar Yadav 61 not out; Sean Williams 2/9) beat

Zimbabwe: 115 all out in 17.2 overs (Ryan Burl 35, Sikandar Raza 34; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/22)