IND VS ZIM T20 WC26: Chennai Metro Offers Free Rides To Fans Watching Must-Win Clash In Chepauk

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced free tickets for fans attending the IND vs ZIM match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Thursday. The Men in Blue take on Zimbabwe on what is a crucial game in their hunt for a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. In a bid to ease travel concerns, CMRL has offered free access to metro on physical match tickets.

The physical match ticket, featuring a unique QR code, will also serve as a metro pass. Fans can scan the same code at Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to travel from any metro station to Government Estate Metro station and back, with each ticket valid for one round trip on Thursday.

Metro services will run until midnight to handle the post-match rush. The last train from Government Estate towards Wimco Nagar Depot will depart at 12 am, while the final Airport line service will also leave at midnight. After 11 pm, passengers heading to the Green Line can interchange only at Chennai Central. Entry to Government Estate station will close 10 minutes before the last departure of each train.

It is the first time in 24 years that an Indian team will be facing the African nation in an international game in any format in India after the two sides played an ODI in Guwahati in 2002, which India had won.

The match will also be the first time India will be facing Zimbabwe in a T20I in India and also the first T20I for Zimbabwe in India after facing Afghanistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in 2016 at Nagpur's VCA Stadium.