IND Vs ZIM Super 8 Showdown: Zimbabwe Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First In Must-Win Clash; Sanju Samson, Axar Patel Make Comeback

Chennai, February 26: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the crucial Super 8 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel have made comeback in the squad. Zimbabwe has also come up with one change.

After defeats in their opening matches in the Super 8 phase, India and Zimbabwe are facing each other in must-win clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. The match is crucial for both teams as their survival in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 depends on the outcome of this match.

South Africa have beaten West Indies in the earlier match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. South Africa's victory has relieved Team India and Indian fans as Net Run Rate (NRR) will not be an issue for India if they win both their remaining matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies.

India And Zimbabwe Squads For ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza