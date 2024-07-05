IND vs ZIM 2024: When And Where To Watch 5-Match T20I Series?

Sikandar Raza and Shubman Gill will lead their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India's youngsters will embark on a short tour of Zimbabwe, consisting of five T20I matches, starting on July 6th. All the matches will be hosted by the Harare Sports Club. With Team India's senior players returning not too long ago from a month-long T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav will not play in the series.

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja also retiring from T20Is, Shubman Gill will lead the tourists. The likes of Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Tushar Deshpande, and Nitish Reddy have been picked based on their IPL 2024 performances. B Sai Sudharsan, Harshit Rana, and Jitesh Sharma were also added to the squad for the first two T20Is as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, recently announced a change of head coach as Justin Sammons has been picked to help rebuild the team. Zimbabwe do have some promising names like Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarbani, and Luke Jongwe capable of rattling the Indian line-up.

India squad for 1st and 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Harshit Rana.

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell , Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.

Zimbabwe players were fine-tuning during a practice session ahead of the first T20I match against India this Saturday 🎥#ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/e6GAVrorln — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 4, 2024

When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe?

The live streaming of the series will be on SONY LIV. The matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD TV channels in India