Ind vs WI 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma signals DRS in unique style; see viral pic here

Indian cricket team defeated West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final T20I to bag the series 3-0. This win also powered the Blue brigade to the top of the ICC T20I team rankings. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place later this year in Australia, Rohit Sharma’s troops would be pretty satisfied by their preparations. The series victory also gave a rocking start to Rohit’s captaincy career in international cricket.

After taking over as full-time captain, Rohit led the Men in Blue in three ODIs and six T20Is and walked away unbeaten every single time. Be it shuffling bowlers as per conditions or making brilliant field placements, many aspects of Rohit’s leadership have left the cricket experts and fans impressed. His DRS (Decision Review System) calls have been quite accurate as well.

The third T20I also saw Rohit making great use of the review system. He challenged the umpire’s decision in the first over of West Indies’ batting and sent opener Kyle Mayers back in the pavilion. Besides his impressive decision making, Rohit’s way of taking DRS also attracted a lot of eye balls. The right hander was pretty confident of Mayers’ edging the ball as he went upstairs within a jiffy.

Rohit is just good at this. pic.twitter.com/IlbsM1bxAQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 20, 2022

His manner of making the ‘T’ sign mirrored confidence and conviction. Rohit’s judgement proved to be correct as Mayers was caught edging Deepak Chahar’s delivery. As wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan took a clean catch, the visiting team's opener was dismissed for six. Twitterati hailed Rohit's confidence as his pic of taking DRS went viral in no time.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav's 65-run knock was backed up by a spirited bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final T20I at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.

With this win, India won the three-match T20I series 3-0. Earlier, the Men in Blue had defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series as well.

With ANI Inputs

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 02:12 PM IST