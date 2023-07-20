 IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Joins A League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen With 500th International Game
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Joins A League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen With 500th International Game

Virat Kohli is the 10th cricketer to complete 500 international matches across formats and only the fourth Indian to achieve the feat.

Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
article-image

Former India captain Virat Kohli achieved yet another massive milestone in his career as he took the field for his 500th match in international cricket on Thursday.

Kohli joins an elite list of cricketers who have managed to last this long at the highest level in the sport.

The 34-year-old is the 10th cricketer to complete 500 international matches across formats and only the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid to reach the landmark.

article-image

Notably, Tendulkar and Kohli are the only two Indians who completed 500 internationals for a single team. Dhoni and Dravid were also part of a few matches for the Asia XI during their careers.

Tendulkar heads the overall list with 664 international matches, followed by Mahela Jayawardene (652), Kumar Sangakkar (594), Sanath Jayasuriya (586), Ricky Ponting (560), Dhoni (538), Shahid Afridi (524), Jacques Kallis (519), Dravid (509) and Kohli (500*).

Ponting and Kallis are the only two foreign players in the list which is dominated by cricketers from the sub-continent.

"I think it is fantastic and he (Kohli) is an inspiration to so many players within this team and to so many boys and girls back home in India," India coach Dravid was quoted as saying on Kohli's milestone.

"His numbers and his stats speak for themselves and his performances are all there in the (record) books."

article-image

100th Test between India & West Indies

But this match is not all about Kohli as it also marks the 100th Test match between West Indies and India.

The Windies won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rohit Sharma's team. India have brought in debutant Mukesh Kumar in place of all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who pulled up an injury.

article-image
