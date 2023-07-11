IND vs WI, 1st Test: What Is The Weather Forecast In Dominica?

Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. | (Credits: Twitter)

With India and the West Indies to kickstart their new World Test Championship cycle on July 12th with the first match in Dominica, there are plenty of eyes on the team combination. However, the major aspect of the game is also the weather conditions, which dictate results significantly. Hence, it's interesting to know how it will play out over 5 days in Dominica.

According to Accuweather, day 1 of the Test is likely to witness two hours of rain. While the next three days have significantly less chances of showers, the final day forecast is again for 1 and a half hours of downpour. With slow pitches in the Caribbean and rain interruptions, the Test will most likely extend to five days.

Following their failure to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, the Caribbeans will be keen to showcase their prowess at home. While India are a mighty side, even with a few inexperienced, they will cease to take the West Indies lightly. It's worth noting that Kraigg Brathwaite's men registered a series win over England last year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal almost certain to make his Test debut:

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal is in line to play his first international game in Dominica and will bat at No. 3 in place of Cheteshwar Pujara. While the left-hander impressed in IPL 2023, his first-class numbers are equally stunning.

In 15 matches, Jaiswal has mustered 1845 runs averaging 80.21 with 9 centuries. It also remains to be seen whether the tourists hand Ishan Kishan a debut, given KS Bharat's lack of impact with the bat in his limited chances.