 IND vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When & Where To Watch The High-Stakes Clash?
Sri Lanka had got the better of India in Asia Cup 2024 final.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
India and Sri Lanka will face each other in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 clash on October 9, 2024 (Wednesday) in Dubai as it proves to be a crunch match for both sides. The stakes are particularly high for India as they look to push their semi-final case after bringing their campaign back on track with a win over Pakistan following a loss to New Zealand.

While India's fielding performance still needs plenty of work, headlined by Asha Sobhana dropping a couple of sitters, their bowling performance was a massive upgrade from the one against the White Ferns. Arundhati Reddy was most impressive of the lot with three wickets, while the wily Shreyanka Patil had also tied the Pakistan batters in knots with her spin-bowling to restrict the arch-rivals to 105 in 20 overs.

On the batting front, India drastically lacked the intent, but there were mitigating circumstances, given the conditions weren't was batting-friendly. But the challenge they face on Wednesday will not be any easier as Sri Lanka are standing in the way. With the Island nation unlikely to go beyond the group stage after considerable margin of defeats to Pakistan and Australia, they can be a roadblock on India's path to the knockouts.

For India, it will also be a case of avenging their Asia Cup final loss to Sri Lanka.

When and Where to watch IND vs SL T20 Women's World Cup 2024 encounter?

Fans can watch the all-important clash on Star Sports Network in India as far as TV goes. The live streaming of the same will take place on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

