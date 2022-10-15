Ind vs SL: Women in Blue restrict Lankans to 65-9 in Women's Asia Cup final

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInd vs SL: Women in Blue restrict Lankans to 65-9 in Women's Asia Cup final

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
India limited Sri Lanka to a paltry 65 for nine in the Women's Asia Cup final on Saturday.

Sri Lankan batters imploded on a turning track after their skipper decided to bat.

For India, pacer Renuka Singh took three wickets for five runs in three overs while spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana took couple of wickets each.

Brief scores

Sri Lanka 65/9 in 20 overs (Ranaweera 18 not out; Renuka Singh 3/5) vs India

