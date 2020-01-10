IND vs SL: Twitterati overwhelmed as Sanju Samson replaces Rishabh Pant in 3rd T20I

Sanju Samson has replaced Rishabh Pant for their 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka. The former will get his much-awaited chance to play for India after warming the bench for 4 years, more or less. However, other changes in the squad include Yuzvendra Chahal coming in for Kuldeep Yadav, whereas Manish Pandey will replace Shivam Dubey. The rotation could prove to be a great move ahead of the T20I World Cup which is just nine months away.

Although India hold a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series after their emphatic seven-wicket win at Indore’s Holkar stadium and a washed-out game in Guwahati, the hosts will still be under tremendous pressure as a loss would mean that teams will have to share the trophy – a bad sign for team's morale in the World Cup year.

Twitterati were overwhelmed by the squad news. "Good to see Sanju Samson making it to the playing eleven, finally! Long time spent waiting. Let's hope he's given ample opportunity to prove his mettle," a user wrote.