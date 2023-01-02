IND vs SL T20Is: Team India set for Lankan challenge in New Year under new captain Hardik Pandya

India pacer Umran Malik (L) with captain Hardik Pandya | Pic: Twitter

The Indian men's cricket team is all set to embark on a new journey with a new captain in the new year when they take on Sri Lanka in the first of three T20Is in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The series will mark Hardik Pandya's official assignment as the captain of Team India, a job which he is likely to take up permanently in the future.

India have an all-new look to their team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batters Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, among others.

The side still boasts of some big names like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, etc.

The squad has played enough games to take on the challenges of international cricket without the guidance of senior players like Rohit and Kohli but the job at hand still won't be easy.

Pandya has already said that India will be adopting a different strategy in terms of their approach in the shortest format under his leadership.

"The plans are set. We are looking to play in a certain way, which we will and before IPL, there are only 6 games.

"So we don't have much time to do a lot of things but going forward, we will create creating new plans and see which is working. We will see that everyone gets ample opportunity," Pandya said.