Ind vs SL T20I: Dasun Shanaka puts India to bat first; Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy 2 debutants

Srilanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and put India to bat first in the opening T20 International on Sunday.

A formidable India led by Shikhar Dhawan start as overwhelming favourites. However, having won a game in the final match of the ODI series, Sri Lanka would look to go one or two better this time with an improved performance in all departments.

The Indian team management will check out Chakravarthy, who can bowl off-breaks, carrom ball and also take the deliveries away from right-handers.

Prithvi Shaw, an explosive batsman is also included in the side.

For Sri Lanka, the first win against India in an ODI on home soil after nine years could be just the turnaround that the countrys cricketing ecosystem needs after being in shambles for years.

Dasun Shanaka is a young captain but with some quality players like Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne and Avishka Fernando in their ranks, Sri Lanka would try to pose quality challenge for the Indians.

India (Playing XI):

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka (Playing XI):

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera