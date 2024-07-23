SL vs IND: Sri Lanka Announce 16-Man Squad For T20I Series, Charith Asalanka To Lead

Sri Lanka cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced a 16-member squad for the forthcoming three-match T20I series against India, beginning on July 27th in Pallekele. With Wanindu Hasaranga stepping down as captain, Charith Asalanka has been appointed as the new T20I skipper. Batting all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Wickramasinghe had an excellent Lanka Premier League 2024 edition for the Dambulla Strikers, hammering 186 runs in 8 matches, striking at 131.91 alongside an average of 62. The 21-year-old also picked up 7 scalps at 21.14. Dinesh Chandimal, who hammered 287 runs in 10 matches in LPL 2024 with a strike rate of 168.82, is in line to play his first T20I in over two years.

CONGRATULATIONS, Jaffna Kings on your epic LPL Season 5 victory! 🎉🏏



An unforgettable moment as Charith Asalanka lifts the LPL Trophy, surrounded by the honorable minister Harin Fernando and ICC Chairman Greg Barclay.



🏆 Champions: Jaffna Kings

🥈 Runner Up: Galle Marvels

🎖️… pic.twitter.com/coKsC2ZQhk — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 22, 2024

The remaining members of the squad picked itself, but they will hope to put on a good show after suffering a group-stage exit in T20 World Cup 2024. Sri Lanka have also undergone a change in their head coach as Chris Silverwood stepped down after T20 World Cup, prompting Sanath Jayasuriya to step up in the interim role.

India, who lifted the trophy, will pose a stern challenge to the hosts despite undergoing a change on the coach and captaincy front. With Rohit Sharma retiring from T20Is after the World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Men in Blue, while Gautam Gambhir has succeeded Rahul Dravid as the head coach.

Sri Lanka's squad for T20I series against India:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando.