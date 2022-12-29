IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma starts training ahead of Sri Lanka series, see pics

Rohit Sharma will be back as the captain to lead India in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Rohit missed the two-match Test series against Bangladesh due to a thumb injury. He will return to captain India in the ODI leg of the SL series.

Sri Lanka will be touring India from January 3 to January 15 for three T20Is and three ODIs. The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively.

The opening batsman shared a series pictures of him training ahead of the SL series. He captioned it: "Getting there..."

Rohit struggled to live up to his 'Hitman' tag numerous times in 2022. In two Tests this year, Rohit scored 90 runs at an average of 30, with the best score of 46. In eight ODIs, he scored 249 runs at an average of 41.50, with three half-centuries and a best of 76*.

Rohit scored 656 runs in 29 T20I innings this year at an average of 24.29 and strike rate of 134.42, with three half-centuries and the best score of 72.

Read Also Rohit Sharma returns to lead India in ODIs vs Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya to captain in T20Is