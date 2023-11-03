 IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Gifts Shoe To A Spectator At Wankhede Stadium; WATCH
IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Gifts Shoe To A Spectator At Wankhede Stadium; WATCH

Team India captain Rohit Sharma gifts a shoe to a spectator following the post-match presentation at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma displayed a brilliant gesture towards a fan during the 2023 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The veteran opener captured attention for giving a shoe to a spectator after taking selfies with them following the post-match presentation.

Nevertheless, a few netizens trolled him for giving only 1 shoe

Below is the video of the same:

Rohit endured a rare failure on Thursday in Mumbai as left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka stunned him in the 2nd delivery of the innings. The 35-year-old dispatched the very first ball for a boundary but saw his off-stump uprooted in the 2nd as he played down the wrong line. It was his first single-figure score since registering a duck against Australia in Chennai.

Team India pacers dismantle Sri Lanka's batting unit to seal a semi-final spot:

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue had no problems in dispatching Sri Lanka after racking up 357, led by half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. However, it was the pacers that did the majority of damage as Mohammed Shami spearheaded with 5 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj did significant damage with the new ball, striking in the first delivery of the spells. Sri Lanka's total of 55 also proved to be the lowest against India in World Cup history as the hosts became the first team to storm into the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup.

article-image
