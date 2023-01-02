e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SL 1st T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

IND vs SL 1st T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Hardik will be expected to begin his full-time T20 captaincy tenure on a bold note as the Indian T20 team prepares to start its life beyond Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya | PTI
Follow us on

Hardik Pandya-led Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st of the three-match T20I series at Mumbai on Tuesday.

Hardik will be expected to begin his full-time T20 captaincy tenure on a bold note as the Indian T20 team prepares to start its life beyond Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Read Also
Rohit Sharma returns to lead India in ODIs vs Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya to captain in T20Is
article-image

The followers of Indian cricket got more than glimpse of Hardik's vision for the team when led the team to victory in the rain-hit T20 series in New Zealand.

In an ODI World Cup year, the shortest format is not priority for the Indian team but the series will allow Hardik to start planning for the future, specifically the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Big three rested

India's famed top three — Rohit, Kohli and Rahul — are not part of the squad and irrespective of their T20 future , the team must prepare for life without them.

Read Also
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Here's how top Indian cricketers celebrated New Year, in pics
article-image

Meanwhile, reigning Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka will be no pushovers for India even in their own conditions. Sri Lanka have rewarded the star performers of the Lanka Premier League — Avishka Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama — by including them in the team for the India series.

Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (VC for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is)

When: January 3, 2023

Where to Watch: Star Sports 1 , Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Hot Star

Timing: 7 pm IST onwards

Read Also
'Shame on you': Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh slams people for 'posting images and videos' of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Can easily afford a driver...': Kapil Dev on Rishabh Pant's accident

'Can easily afford a driver...': Kapil Dev on Rishabh Pant's accident

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer shifted to private ward, recovering well, says DDCA Director

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer shifted to private ward, recovering well, says DDCA Director

It's legal: MCC approves Michael Neser's controversial juggling catch in BBL match

It's legal: MCC approves Michael Neser's controversial juggling catch in BBL match

'Stay with your wife, don't return to cricket': KL Rahul gets brutally trolled after posting New...

'Stay with your wife, don't return to cricket': KL Rahul gets brutally trolled after posting New...

WATCH: Ishan Kishan's epic reaction after fans inform him about Rishabh Pant's accident

WATCH: Ishan Kishan's epic reaction after fans inform him about Rishabh Pant's accident