IND vs SL 1st ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, put India in to bat; Suryakumar Yadav rested, Mohammed Shami returns

HomeSportsIND vs SL 1st ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, put India in to bat; Suryakumar Yadav rested, Mohammed Shami returns

India suffered a massive jolt after pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ODI series with back injury

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field against India in the first ODI here on Tuesday. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open for India as Ishan Kishan misses out. Suryakumar Yadav has also been excluded from the playing XI. For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka will make his ODI debut.

Jasprit Bumrah was expected to bolster the bowling attack in the three-match series commencing here on Tuesday, but his return has been delayed further after he failed to recover completely from the stress fracture in the lower back, which has seen him miss several assignments including the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

