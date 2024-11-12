IND vs SA: What Is The Weather Forecast For Centurion Ahead Of 3rd T20I?

Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram during toss. |

The caravan of the four-game T20I series between India and South Africa will move to the Centurion as the two sides will play in the 3rd T20I on November 13, Wednesday. While rain was forecast in the first two matches in Durban and Gqeberha and eventually didn't appear, it remains to be seen it will grace with his presence in Centurion.

According to Accuweather, the weather for the Centurion on Wednesday evening shows to be mostly clear, while the probability of precipitation remains only eight per cent. With the cloud cover also at a lowly nine percent, full 20 overs is likely to take place.

South Africa levelled the series in the second T20I in Gqeberha after a middle-order collapse:

Meanwhile, the Proteas avoided going 2-0 in the series in Gqeberha and had a realistic chances of doing so despite chasing a modest 124 for victory. Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy took a fifer in his four overs, dismissing Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller.

With the home side slipping 86/7 at one stage, a defeat looked almost inevitable. However, Gerald Coetzee played a handy cameo of 19 from 9 deliveries, while Tristan Stubbs stayed unbeaten on 47 to keep their innings together.

Stubbs also earned the Player of the Match award as South Africa will take confidence from that walking into the remaining games of the series.