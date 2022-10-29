Ind vs SA, T20 World Cup match: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Perth: Playing in Perth, the capital of Western Australia, requires some adjustments for the cricketers to make off the field. Apart from the five-hour travel time from one part of the country to another end, Perth's time zone is also three hours behind cities like Melbourne and Sydney.

Moreover, with the T20 World Cup being rain-hit this week, the unpredictability of the weather has to be countered too, with light rain and dark clouds hovering around in Perth. In this backdrop, the Perth Stadium is all set to witness an intense clash between India and South Africa for the race to be toppers of Group 2 in Super 12s on Sunday.

India are the current table toppers of the group with victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands, while South Africa, boasting of a superior net run rate, could have been there if not for rain washing out their pursuit of defeating Zimbabwe in Hobart. India had hosted South Africa in seven T20Is in June and September this year, with the Rohit Sharma-led side being 4-3 ahead.

But Optus Stadium will present vastly different conditions to both teams as compared to the sub-continent, especially with the pitch having some green grass and offering early swing, more pace and bounce. Hitting hard lengths has proved to be rewarding for the bowlers, while running between the wickets will be a vital factor at a stadium with a huge outfield.

With India scheduled to play against South Africa after the Pakistan-Netherlands match is done, it gives them ample time to see what would be the best eleven for an all-important match by seeing the pitch and conditions from the first match of a double-header day in Perth.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen

When: October 30 (Sunday)

Where to Watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Timing: 4:30 pm IST onwards

