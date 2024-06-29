IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Head-To-Head Battle & 5 Reasons Why Team India Has A Better Chance Of Winning Than South Africa

T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India vs South Africa Head-to-Head and Analysis: Why India Has the Upper Hand

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final will see India face off against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday night, with cricket fans worldwide eagerly anticipating this clash.

Aiming for Glory

India is vying for its second T20 World Cup title since 2007 and third World Cup trophy overall. Meanwhile, South Africa has reached an ICC final for the first time, having broken their semifinal curse by defeating two-time champions West Indies earlier this week.

Both teams have maintained an unbeaten record in the tournament so far. However, India, led by Rohit Sharma, has faced tougher opponents, overcoming Pakistan, Afghanistan, Australia, and England to reach the final. This challenging journey positions India as the favourites.

Here are five reasons why India has a better chance of clinching the title on June 29.

Experience in Finals

India will be playing in an ICC World Cup final for the seventh time, with previous appearances in 1983, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2014, and 2024, winning on three occasions. In contrast, this is South Africa's first final after losing seven semifinals. India's experience in high-stakes matches gives them an edge over the Proteas, who are venturing into uncharted territory.

Form Guide

India has demonstrated exceptional teamwork in this tournament, mirroring their performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they remained unbeaten until the final. Apart from Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube, all players are in top form and ready for the challenge. On the other hand, South Africa's lineup has shown inconsistencies, particularly in the top order.

Rohit Sharma's Leadership

Rohit Sharma has excelled as a captain, leading India with strategic batting, effective bowling changes, and smart field setups. His personal form has been outstanding, with scores of 57 and 92 against England and Australia, respectively. If Rohit bats until the 10th over, India's chances of winning significantly increase.

Crowd Support

The Indian Premier League has accustomed all international players to performing in front of massive crowds. In Barbados, the majority of fans are expected to support India, creating a "12th man" effect for Rohit and his team. South Africa will have to contend with this overwhelming support in addition to facing a formidable Indian squad.

Familiarity with Conditions

Rohit Sharma noted India's adaptability to the conditions in the USA and West Indies, contributing to their successful run. India recently played and won at this venue against Afghanistan in the Super 8s by 47 runs. In contrast, South Africa has not played on this ground during this World Cup, making it challenging for them to adapt and overcome an in-form Indian team.