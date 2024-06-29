IND vs SA, T20 WC 2024 Final: How Much Prize Money Will Champions And Runners-Up Take Home From Title Clash?

Team India and South Africa will lock horns against each other in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29. The Men in Blue and Proteas have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Rohit Sharma-led side qualified for the title clash by defeating the defending champions England by 68 runs, avenging their T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal heartbreaking loss against Jos Buttler-led the Three Lions. South Africa, on the other hand, dismantled Afghanistan with their brilliant all-round show to seal the berth in their maiden World Cup Final.

Team India made it to the Final with a seven-match unbeaten streak, while South Africa secured their place for the title clash with an impressive winning run of eight matches. Both teams have displayed sheer dominance in the tournament thus far.

Prize money for champions and runners-up

With Team India and South Africa taking on each other for the ultimate glory, one of the important questions that has popped up in the minds of the fans is how much prize money will the champions and runners-up will receive from the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

Besides winning the prestigious trophy and earning bragging rights, the winner of the tournament will take home a whopping $2.45 million,is equivalent to INR 20.42 crore. The prize money for the champions increased by 35% from the last edition of the tournament, where England took home $1.6 million.

The runners-up, on the other hand, will take home $1.28 million, equivalent 10.67 crore in Indian currency. This has been increased by 48% from the 2022 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan received $800,000 as cash prize for being the second-best team after losing to England in the Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

How much semifinalists and Super 8 teams will receive?

The International Cricket Council announced a prize money pool of $11.25 million, which is a whopping 93.52 crore as per the Indian currency. The semifinalists, Afghanistan and England will take home $787,500 each, which is equivalent to INR 6.86 crore. Both teams suffered heartbreaking defeats at the hands of South Africa and India in their respective semifinals.

The teams that finished their campaign in the Super 8 stage, including the co-hosts West Indies, USA, Australia, Bangladesh will receive $382,500 each, which is approximately 3.18 crore. The teams that finished between 9th and 12th positions will get $247,500 (INR 2.06 crore), while the teams that finished between 13th and 20th positions in the tournament will take home $225,000 (INR 1.87 crore).

Apart from getting the prize money, all the participating teams will receive additional a sum of $31,154, which is equalivent to INR 26 lakhs each for their wins in the first round and super stage of the tournament.