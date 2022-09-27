Ind vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav closing in on unique record in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav |

Suryakymar Yadav is in sublime form in India jersey and the middle-order batsman is nearing a unique record in T20Is.

The Mumbai batsman shared a productive 104-run partnership with batting stalwart Virat Kohli in the chase as both ended up scoring fine half-centuries to guide India to a series win against Australia in the third and final T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Blazing innings

The right-handed batsman’s blazing 69 that came off just 36 balls and a strike-rate of 191.66 was one of the main reasons why India were able to effect a tough 187-run chase against bowlers of the calibre of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green and Daniel Sams.

Now, Suryakumar is 8 runs short of surpassing teammate Shikhar Dhawan's record of scoring most runs for India in a calendar year in T20Is.

Dhawan scored 689 runs in 2018 and Suryakumar can surpass the record in the 1st of the three-match T20I against South Africa starting on Wednesday, Septemberer 28.

Another milestone

Meanwhile, Suryakumar on Sunday became the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket of 2022.

The star Indian T20I batter accomplished this feat during his side's third T20I match against Australia in Hyderabad.

This year, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 682 runs at an average of 37.88 in 20 matches in the shortest format. His best individual score this year is 117. One century and four half-centuries have come out of his bat. Suryakumar's strike rate is also at an impressive 182.84.

He is followed by Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal (626), Sabawoon Davizi of the Czech Republic (612), Pakistan's star batter Mohammad Rizwan (556) and West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran (553).

The batter has shown a lot of consistency this year. He is ranked third in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings for batters, behind South Africa's Aiden Markram and Pakistan's Rizwan.