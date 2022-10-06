Ind vs SA: Quinton de Kock fumes at Tabraiz Shamsi, Temba Bavuma for wrong DRS call during 1st ODI

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInd vs SA: Quinton de Kock fumes at Tabraiz Shamsi, Temba Bavuma for wrong DRS call during 1st ODI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
SA wicketkeeper-batsman Quniton de Kock was left fuming at his teammates during the 1st ODI against India at Lucknow on Thursday, October 6.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 30th over when Tabraiz Shamsi got one to jab into Shardul Thakur's pads. Convinced that he had got his man, the spinner ran down the wicket screaming and pleading but the on-field umpire had none of it.

A dejected Shamsi then checked with De Kock if they should go for DRS but wicketkeeper just walked down to the other end without even acknowlidging the bowler.

Shamsi then convinced captain Temba Bavuma to review, who asked the umpire to review the decision. But the third umpire declared it not out.

De Kock was left fuming after South Africa burned both reviews.

article-image

LIVE Ind vs SA 1st ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Shardul falls, SA inch closer to win

'When Virat Kohli scored ton...': PCB boss Ramiz Raja refers to India fans to criticise Pakistan...

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma seeks Bappa's blessings at Siddhivinayak temple before heading to Australia for...

India v Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup: When and Where to watch; Live on TV and online

