Ind vs SA: Men in Blue arrive in Guwahati for 2nd T20, watch

After winning the opening T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, Team India arrived in Guwahati for the 2nd T20 against the Proteas.

The India team will play 3 T20Is which will be their last assignment before the T20 World Cup. Rohit

On Wednesday, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar blew away South Africa's top order in a magnificent spell of swing bowling, before vice-captain KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav slammed unbeaten fifties to give India an eight-wicket win over South Africa in the T20I series opener at the Greenfield International Stadium.

On a two-paced pitch with green tinge as international cricket returned to the venue after three years, Arshdeep (3/32) and Chahar (2/24) justified Rohit Sharma's call to bowl first as they scythed through South Africa's top-order by picking five wickets on the first 15 balls of the innings to restrict the visitors to 106/8 in 20 overs.