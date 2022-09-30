Ind vs SA: Men in Blue arrive in Guwahati for 2nd T20, watch

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInd vs SA: Men in Blue arrive in Guwahati for 2nd T20, watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 07:17 PM IST
ANI

After winning the opening T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, Team India arrived in Guwahati for the 2nd T20 against the Proteas.

The India team will play 3 T20Is which will be their last assignment before the T20 World Cup. Rohit

On Wednesday, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar blew away South Africa's top order in a magnificent spell of swing bowling, before vice-captain KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav slammed unbeaten fifties to give India an eight-wicket win over South Africa in the T20I series opener at the Greenfield International Stadium.

On a two-paced pitch with green tinge as international cricket returned to the venue after three years, Arshdeep (3/32) and Chahar (2/24) justified Rohit Sharma's call to bowl first as they scythed through South Africa's top-order by picking five wickets on the first 15 balls of the innings to restrict the visitors to 106/8 in 20 overs.

