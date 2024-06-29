IND vs SA: India Post Highest Total In T20 WC Final History After Virat Kohli, Axar Patel's Fireworks

Virat Kohli and Axar Patel | Credits: BCCI Twitter

Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's batting brilliance helped Team India shatter record for the highest total in the history of T20 World Cup Final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

The Men In Blue posted a total of 176/7 in 20 overs, thanks to fireworks by Kohli and Axar as well as a quickfire cameo by Shivam Dube, shattering West Indies' previous record total of 161/6 in the 2016 Final of the showpiece against England at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Team India were reeling at 34/3 in 4.3 overs when Virat Kohli and Axar Patel stepped up for the team at a crucial juncture to pull the Men in Blue from a shambolic situation. Kohli and Axar formed a crucial 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket until the latter's stay at the crease ended after he was run out for 46 at 106/4.

After Axar Patel's dismissal, Shivam Dube was joined by Virat Kohli at the crease to carry on India's momentum. Kohli brought up his first century of the tourmant in 48 balls and went on to play a vital innings of 76 off 59 balls before he was dismissed by Marco Jansen at 163/5.

Shivam Dube chipped in for the Team India at the right time and played a quickfire innings of 27 off 16 balls until he was removed by 174/6. Before the end of the first innings, India lost another wicket in Ravindra Jadeja for 2 and eventually posted a total of 176/7.