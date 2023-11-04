IND Vs SA, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli 'Isn't Bothered About 49th Hundred Or 35th Birthday', Says India Coach Rahul Dravid

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid revealed on Saturday that Virat Kohli is quite relaxed and in a good headspace ahead of their big clash in the ICC World Cup 2023 against South Africa which will also coincide with his birthday on November 5.

India will take on the Proteas at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where Kohli will be celebrating his 35th birthday as well.

The former captain is also one hundred away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 ODI centuries but he isn't thinking about that milestone, Dravid said.

'Relaxed' Kohli ahead of SA clash

"Virat has been really relaxed, keen to do well, always been professional. Probably he isn't too bothered about 49th hundred or 35th birthday," Dravid told reporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli missed out on the record in the last game against Sri Lanka when he got out for 88 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He had earlier fallen short of the triple digits by 5 runs in the match against New Zealand.

Kohli has scored four fifties and a century in this campaign. He is the third highest scorer in this World Cup with 442 runs from 7 ODIs at an average of over 88.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Not tensed about 49th ODI hundred'

Even his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said that Kohli isn't thinking about his next century or Tendulkar's record as he is relaxed in his mindset.

"He is not tensed about his 49th hundred. His job is to contribute to team's cause and he has done that. We still discuss about the game.

"For me, what stands out is his discipline, dedication and above all staying so rooted and humble in this journey," childhood coach and mentor Rajkumar Sharma told PTI on the eve of his favourite student's birthday.

The Cricket Association of Bengal plans to have a public birthday celebrations for Kohli didn't get BCCI's nod. May be the legend himself wants to keep everything on hold till November 19.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)