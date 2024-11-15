IND vs SA 4th T20I: Preview, When & Where To Watch Match In India, US And UK

Image: X

Team India will look to cap off what has been a memorable year in T20Is with a series win in South Africa. The Men in Blue are currently 2-1 ahead in the four-match T20I series after winning the 3rd T20I at Kingmead. The final match of the series will be played in Johannesburg. Following the T20 World Cup win, India has lost only two out of 25 T20Is in 2024.

Coming into the final match of the series, India have a dilemma at their hands as they wouldn't want to tamper with their winning combination in the series decider. South Africa, on the other hand, will not look to tamper too much with their playing XI. Ahea dof the fixture let's check out the live streaming details for this fixture.

When and Where to watch Ind vs SA 4th T20I match in India, the US and the UK

What time will the IND vs SA 4th T20I toss happen?

The toss for the IND vs SA 4th T20I match will take place at 8 PM IST.

Which channel will broadcast the IND vs SA 4th T20I?

The IND vs SA 4th T20I match will be shown live on Sports18 channels.

Where to catch the IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming in India?

The live streaming of the IND vs SA 4th T20I match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

How To Watch The IND vs SA 4thT20I in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the IND vs SA 4th T20I on Willow TV. T. The match will begin at 10:00 AM ET / 07:00 AM PT



How To Watch IND vs SA 4th T20I Match In UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the IND vs SA 4th T20I live telecast on Sky Sports Cricket. The match will begin at 03:00 PM UK Time.