IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Preview, Pitch Report, When & Where To Watch Match Live In India

With the series at stake, Team India and host South Africa will be battling each other in the 3rd T20I match at Centurion's Super Sport Park on Wednesday, November 13. The four-match series is currently locked at 1-1 after Proteas registered 3 wicket win against Men in Blue in the 2nd T20I at Gqeberha which also brought an end to visiting team's 11 match winning streak.

Chasing 125 runs for victory, the Proteas were bamboozled by Varun Ckaravarthy with his spin. The mystery spinner registered his maiden five wicket haul to help India make a comeback in the match. The Men in Blue looked on course for a victory before Tristian Stubbs snatched the victory for the home team from the jaws of defeat with an unbeaten knock of 47 runs. Coetzee supported Stubbs with quickfire 19 runs of 9 balls to seal the deal for South Africa.

Team India's batting lineup failed to get going in the previous match which resulted din them posting a low score on board. The form of Abhsiek Sharma at the top is a cause of concern, while Suryakumar Yadav will also have to come up with big knock in this crucial encounter.

South Africa on the other hand have struggled against Indian spinners in the first two matches of the series. Aiden Markaram and his men would want to put spin demons behind them and make a fresh start at Centurion. Expect yet another cracking contest between both these sides

When and Where To Watch IND vs SA 3rd T20I in India,US & UK

Which channel in India will broadcast IND vs SA 3rd T20I?

The IND vs SA 3rd T20I match will be shown live on Sports18 channels.

Where to watch the IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming in India?

The live streaming of the IND vs SA 3rd T20I match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

What time will the IND vs SA 3rd T20I toss happen?

The toss for the IND vs SA 3rd T20I match will take place at 8 PM IST.

How To Watch The IND vs SA 3rd T20I in US?

Fans in US can watch the IND vs SA 3rd T20I on Willow TV. T. The match will begin at 10:00 AM ET / 07:00 AM PT

How To Watch IND vs SA 3rd T20I Match In UK?

Fans in UK can watch the IND vs SA 3rd T20I live telecast on Sky Sports Cricket. The match will begin at 03:00 PM UK Time.

Pitch Report:

SuperSport Park in Centurion is known for moderately high-scoring cricket matches. With an average score of 180 runs, the batters will enjoy batting on the wicket. With the weather being mostly sunny, it promises to be a high-scoring fixture.

Probable Playing XI

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram ( c ), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav ( c ), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy