 IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Flying Ants Disrupt Play At Centurion During South Africa’s Batting; Both Sides Return To Dugout; Check Videos
South Africa have been set an imposing 220 to win at the Supersport Park after Tilak Varma's century.

Updated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:28 PM IST
A bizarre incident occurred at the start of South Africa's innings during the ongoing third T20I against Team India in Centurion. Due to the appearance of the flying ants, the umpires had to stop the play temporarily, forcing players to walk off. All-rounder Hardik Pandya hid his face inside his jersey as visuals surfaced on social media.

The incident had occurred during after the Proteas had managed seven runs in two overs. With the volume of ants increasing on the field, the two on-field umpires had to come together to speak to each other about the concerns. Suryakumar Yadav was also seen speaking to the umpires before heading with his players off the field.

South Africa set an imposing 220-run target after Tilak Varma's unbeaten 107:

With the coin toss falling in favour of Aiden Markram for the third consecutive time, he opted to field first. Both teams made one change heading into the crucial game. Despite losing Sanju Samson in the very first over and Tilak Varma having to face the third delivery, the left-hander looked switched on.

The 22-year-old's maiden T20I hundred came in the 19th over of the innings bowled by Lutho Sipamla, getting there with a boundary down the ground. Abhishek Sharma also struck a half-century, while debutant Ramandeep Singh, who replaced Avesh Khan, played a handy cameo. Tilak eventually finished unbeaten at 107.

The T20I series is currently locked at 1-1.

