IND vs SA 2022 WC- India post low total of 133/9 against South Africa

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
PTI
Suryakumar Yadav propelled India to 133 for nine with a 40-ball 68 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, skipper Rohit Sharma was the first batter to get dismissed, following which India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Returning to the team at the expense of Tabraiz Shamsi, pacer Lungi Ngidi was the wrecker-in-chief as he ran through the famed Indian top-order with four wickets during an incisive spell of fast bowling on a pacy track.

However, Suryakumar was at his aggressive best and revived India's innings with his dazzling array of strokes. Left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell took 3/15 in his four overs.

Brief scores:India: 133/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68; Lungi Ngidi 4/29, Wayne Parnell 3/15)


LIVE IND vs SA T20 World Cup Match Cricket Score and Updates: Proteas need 25 runs in 18 balls;...

'You'll come back stronger': Pak's Harris Rauf checks on Bas de Leede after Dutch batsman was hit...

IND vs SA 2022 T20 WC: Wayne Parnell celebrates the Cristiano Ronaldo way

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli becomes second player to complete 1,000 runs in T20 World Cup

Ban vs Zim no-ball drama: Here's why Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain had to re-bowl final delivery v...

