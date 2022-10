South African fast bowlers wrecked through the Indian batting line up restricting the men in blue to a low target of 134. After Lungi Ngidi ripped through the Indian top order of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, South African pacer Wayne Parnell added to the fury.

With a new celebration in town courtesy to Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Parnell became the latest of wannabe athletes to take to the successor of the "Siu"