IND vs SA 1st Test Toss Update: South Africa Bat First, India Drop Sai Sudharsan For Axar Patel

Test cricket returns to Eden Gardens for the first time in 6 years and India will bat first to kick off the proceedings. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first in the first game of the two match series.

As expected, Dhruv Jurel features in India's Playing Xi, while Rishabh Pant also makes a comeback. Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja will take up spin duties alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

Akash Deep, who plays for Bengal, has missed out. Sai Sudharsan, who has had a tough start to his career, has also been replaced, with Sundar carded to bat at No.3

For South Afria, Kagiso Rabada is a huge miss after Bavuma confirmed he was out with a rib injury. The Proteas have played Corbin Bosch instead alongside a three-pronged spin attack.

IND vs SA 1st Test: Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch

Eden Gardens pitch report

India built their home dominance on turners but Kolkata could be a good hunting ground for Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. Eden Gardens curator revealed that there will be swing on offer early in the morning, with slips being a crucial position in the field.